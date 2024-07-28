Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,302,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 906,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
NYSE CCL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 20,816,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,553,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
