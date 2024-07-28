Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $143,024,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $11.54 on Friday, hitting $367.09. 342,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

