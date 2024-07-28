Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.84. 1,488,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,435. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.