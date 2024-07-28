Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after buying an additional 381,236 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after buying an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 309,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $71.40.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.