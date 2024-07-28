Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 3,969,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

