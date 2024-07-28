Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,137,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,450. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

