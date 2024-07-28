Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $59.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,090.31. The stock had a trading volume of 182,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,877.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,909.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.