Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,599,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,100,216. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

