Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.93 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after buying an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,133.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 232,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $245.24. The company had a trading volume of 848,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $248.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

