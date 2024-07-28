Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,097,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,952. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

