Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $709,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. 3,629,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,160. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

