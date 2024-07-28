Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $733,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 2.3 %

STE stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. The company had a trading volume of 329,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.23 and a 200-day moving average of $221.85. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

