Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

