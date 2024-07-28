Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.21. 1,824,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

