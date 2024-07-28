Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

MSCI stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $540.55. The stock had a trading volume of 439,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,947. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.69 and a 200 day moving average of $524.45. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.