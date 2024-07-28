Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 4,795 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 271.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. 1,063,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

