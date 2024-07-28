Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average is $204.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

