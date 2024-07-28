Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,652 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $78.55. 2,530,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,121. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.