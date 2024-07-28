Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,924 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,503,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

