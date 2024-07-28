Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 247 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $875.50.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $772.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.06.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

