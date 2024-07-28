Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 645 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Nucor Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NUE traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $160.89. 1,252,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,657. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

