Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 691 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ameren by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. 976,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

