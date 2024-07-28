Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $149.36. 1,795,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

