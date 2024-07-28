Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,203. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.09. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

