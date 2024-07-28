Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

