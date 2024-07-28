Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,111,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,790. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

