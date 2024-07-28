Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after acquiring an additional 156,534 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $156,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,906,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,371. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

