Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $361,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 327,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Waters by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,995,000 after acquiring an additional 290,511 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1,095.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after buying an additional 183,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

NYSE:WAT traded up $7.67 on Friday, reaching $317.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.92. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

