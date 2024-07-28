Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.98. 458,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $337.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.38.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

