Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,568 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,664,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,707. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.