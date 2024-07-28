Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 408 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Celanese were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

CE traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,474. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

