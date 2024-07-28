Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 469 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after acquiring an additional 147,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.63. 343,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.99 and a 52-week high of $213.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average is $200.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

