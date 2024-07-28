Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 817 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE remained flat at $118.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.