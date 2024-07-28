Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,769 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.56. 2,660,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

