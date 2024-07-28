Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 44,296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,296 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $25,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,864 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.