Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 690,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,704 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $240.36. 2,818,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

