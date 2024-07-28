Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 58,367 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 246,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,682. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

