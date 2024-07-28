Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.93% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000.

AIRR stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. 325,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

