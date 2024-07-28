Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 12,633,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,570. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
