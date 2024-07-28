Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 12,633,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,570. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.