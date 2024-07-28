KeyCorp Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $66.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.9 %

CMG stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.