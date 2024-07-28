KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $0.38 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,005.75 or 1.00120937 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00072253 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01553374 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

