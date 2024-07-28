Kiltearn Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for about 1.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of NOV worth $20,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,995,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

