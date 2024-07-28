Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $26.62 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 2.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

STT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,783. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.