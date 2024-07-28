Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 546,200 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 546,200 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 3.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $36,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $170,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,130,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

