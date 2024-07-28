Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stake Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 121,076 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 142,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 63,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $595.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

