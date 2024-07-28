Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells $601,107.92 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

KNSA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

