Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,095,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,543,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL traded up $66.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $443.29. The stock had a trading volume of 504,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.