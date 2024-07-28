Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $66.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.29. The stock had a trading volume of 504,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.00. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

