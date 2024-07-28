Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin Parsons acquired 5,260 shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 9,791 shares of company stock valued at $48,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

KPRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,429. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPRX. Maxim Group upgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

