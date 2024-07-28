KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

